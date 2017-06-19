Let's borrow a leaf from Kenya on san...

Let's borrow a leaf from Kenya on sanitary pads

Kenya, like Uganda a year ago, is in the election season and is expected to go to the polls on August 8 to elect a new president. In the midst of a very busy and hectic campaign period, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta last week signed into law amendments to the country's education act which among others things require that "free, sufficient and quality sanitary towels" must be provided to every girl registered at school, as well as providing "a safe and environmental sound mechanism for disposal".

