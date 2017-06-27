Legendary Indian dancer in Uganda for...

Legendary Indian dancer in Uganda for classical Indian dance festival

22 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Ruhakana Rugunda, the Prime Minister of Uganda, is expected as chief guest, alongside the Indian High commissioner, among other dignitaries from government and the Indian community. Lakshmi Parthasarathy Athreya, a renowned Indian dancer will grace the debut Bharathnatyan classical Dance Festival in Uganda.

Chicago, IL

