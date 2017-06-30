Land will be major source of disconte...

Land will be major source of discontent in Uganda

Read more: Daily Monitor

This week, senior Jinja District leaders were accused before the commission of inquiry into land matters of grabbing Kimaka forest and Uganda Railways land. In April 2015, the highest level of discontent over land matters in Amuru District ended in a nude demonstration involving residents of the area who displayed their anger over the way Apaa land issue was being handled.

