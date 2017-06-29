Korea's Eximbank helps develop Uganda...

The Export-Import Bank of Korea said Friday it held a joint workshop with World Bank to come up with details on how to support agriculture development in Uganda. The four-day workshop in the capital city of Kampala aimed to further the discussion for the $300 million joint program between the Eximbank's Economic Development Cooperation Fund and the World Bank to develop the African country's agriculture, energy, and information, communications and technology sectors during 2015-2019.

