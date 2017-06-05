Kicwamba massacre 19 years later
It is 19 years, since the Allied Democratic Forces attacked Kicwamba Technical College, in Kabarole district burning 80 students to death and abducting more than 100. The dark day, of June 8, 1998 will always remain in the hearts of Ugandans when the rebels commanded by Jamil Mukulu descended on the innocent students and massacred them mercilessly.
