Kampala born Atigo seeks re-elction as UNAA president

8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Mr Monday Atigo, who has been Ugandan North American Association President for the last two years , is contesting for a second term as president of the association. The UNAA elections will be held on Sunday, September 3, 2017 during the 29th Annual UNAA Convention and Trade Expo, which will take place from September 1 to September 3, 2017 in Miami FL.

Chicago, IL

