Jacob Kiplimo's father dead
Eastern Uganda woke up to the shocking news of the passing of Stephen Chebet on Friday morning at Mbale hospital. Chebet was father to 2017 IAAF World Cross Country gold medalist Jacob Kiplimo and three other leading national athletes Robert Chemonges, Victor Kiplangat and Oscar Chelimo.
