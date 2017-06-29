Indigenous Knowledge Crucial to Tackl...

Indigenous Knowledge Crucial to Tackling Climate Change, Experts Say

12 hrs ago

In the Peruvian and Bolivian Andes, indigenous farmers gather at the top of mountains the night after the winter solstice - not to enjoy the view, but to forecast the timing and quantity of rains. If the Pleiades star cluster appears large and bright, then rains will be abundant.

