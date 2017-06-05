India's Exim Bank seeks to lend to Uganda government

Exim Bank of india general manager Madhusudan Agrawal talks to Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and Finance minister Matia Kasaija during the Uganda-India business forum for Indian investors in Kampala last week. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA Mr Nadeem Panjetan, the chief general manager, Exim Bank of India last week met with Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Finance minister Matia Kasaija, and Education minister Janet Museveni, to state their case on why Uganda would be an important destination for their loans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.