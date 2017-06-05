India's Exim Bank seeks to lend to Ug...

India's Exim Bank seeks to lend to Uganda government

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Exim Bank of india general manager Madhusudan Agrawal talks to Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and Finance minister Matia Kasaija during the Uganda-India business forum for Indian investors in Kampala last week. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA Mr Nadeem Panjetan, the chief general manager, Exim Bank of India last week met with Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Finance minister Matia Kasaija, and Education minister Janet Museveni, to state their case on why Uganda would be an important destination for their loans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC