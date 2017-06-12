IMF calls for careful management of Uganda's infrastructure projects
The Works and Transport docket is taking a lion's share of the budget for 2017/2018 financial year with an allocation of more than Shs4 trillion going towards major infrastructure development projects such as roads Last month, the IMF lowered its economic growth projection for Uganda from 4.5 percent to about 3.5 percent in the fiscal year 2016/17. It further projected that Uganda's economic growth is likely to accelerate to about 5 percent in the 2017/18 financial year and could reach 6.5 percent in the next four years.
