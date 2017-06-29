HIV+ soldier sentenced to 10 years fo...

HIV+ soldier sentenced to 10 years for underage orphan's rape

The 2nd Division Court Martial in Makenke, Mbarara, in western Uganda, presided over by Colonel Geoffrey Mujuni Rwamunyonyore, on Wednesday sentenced the Private to 10 years imprisonment for defiling an under-age girl, Uganda's Chimp Reports reported. The soldier was charged with aggravated defilement as he was HIV-positive and had intentionally passed the disease on to the 14-year-old girl.

Chicago, IL

