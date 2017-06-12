Gulf crisis starts to bite Uganda

Gulf crisis starts to bite Uganda

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The blockade of the Gulf state of Qatar announced by several Middle East countries is beginning to bite in very unexpected area. Many passengers using Qatar Airways at Entebbe International Airport are either having to reschedule their flights or finding alternative means to deal with expensive delays arising from the diplomatic spat in the Middle East.

Chicago, IL

