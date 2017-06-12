Govt borrowing imposes Shs1m debt on each Ugandan

Uganda's debt portfolio, including both disbursed fund and signed credit facilities, has reached a staggering Shs37 trillion, eclipsing the national budget read on Thursday and theoretically exposing each Ugandan citizen to Shs1m debt liability at birth. Mr David Bahati, the State minister for Planning, said up to 63 per cent of the received monies was borrowed internationally while 37 per cent is domestic debt.

