Government to reward best performing ...

Government to reward best performing ministries

11 hrs ago

Government is set to recognize its best performing ministries, Departments and Agencies, for their exemplary services, tomorrow at Kololo independence ground. According to state for public service minister David Karubanga, the best performing ministries are to be rewarded with trophies including Gold, silver bronze, in recognition of the Africa Public Service Day , which is cerebrated annually on the 23rd June.

Chicago, IL

