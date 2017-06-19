Fest1 221x292

On June 19, at the National Theatre Alliance Franaise, an international organization that aims to promote French language and culture around in Uganda, teamed up with Pearl Rhythm, a local music group, to present several talented upcoming Ugandan artistes at the National Theatre as Day Two of the Fte de la Musique. Fte de la Musique is a French annual week-long festival that was launched in 1982 and is now celebrated annually around the world.

