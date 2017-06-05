Farmers complain over budget allocati...

Farmers complain over budget allocation to agriculture sector

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Naads is projected to take about 38 per cent of Shs828.5b in the 2017/18 financial year for supplying farm inputs to various farmers. Mr Kasaijja said in the Budget government is aiming at ensuring efficient and effective provision of critical agricultural public goods, and services to increase production and productivity of agricultural commodities and enterprises; access to critical farm inputs and improve access to markets and value addition and strengthen the quality of agricultural commodities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,626 • Total comments across all topics: 281,671,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC