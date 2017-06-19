Egyptian delegation heads to Uganda t...

Egyptian delegation heads to Uganda to prepare for Nile Basin summit

13 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Diplomatic sources confirmed President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi's participation in the summit of the heads of states of the Nile Basin countries that is set to be held in the Ugandan Capital Kampala, to resolve conflicts over the Entebbe Agreement and discuss the new Egyptian position on the agreement, after six countries from the Nile Basin countries signed it. The 11 Nile Basin countries are Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan and Egypt.

