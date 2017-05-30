EC assures Ugandans on credible elect...

EC assures Ugandans on credible elections

Electoral Commission vice chairperson, Aisha Lubega, speaks to the media after the evaluation workshop at Hotel Africana. Photo by Ronnie Kijjambu The Electoral Commission has assured Ugandans that it will do everything possible to redeem its image and win the confidence of Ugandans by organizing credible elections.

Chicago, IL

