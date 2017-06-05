Ec 318x200
Administration and management of elections is still an uphill task that frustrates democracy growth in Uganda, Justine Mugabi Ahabwe Commissioner Electoral Commission in charge of the eastern region has disclosed. Mugabi made the revelation on Thursday while addressing a gathering that had turned up for electoral commission stakeholders engagement workshop for the assessment and evaluation of the 2015/16 general elections at wash and wills hotel in Mbale town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC