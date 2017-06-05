Ec 318x200

Administration and management of elections is still an uphill task that frustrates democracy growth in Uganda, Justine Mugabi Ahabwe Commissioner Electoral Commission in charge of the eastern region has disclosed. Mugabi made the revelation on Thursday while addressing a gathering that had turned up for electoral commission stakeholders engagement workshop for the assessment and evaluation of the 2015/16 general elections at wash and wills hotel in Mbale town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.