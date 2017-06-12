East Africa: Why Tanzanians, Ugandans...

East Africa: Why Tanzanians, Ugandans Should Cheer Tanga-Hoima Pipeline

SIGNING of Host Government Agreements between Tanzania and Uganda is on the cards, giving a gesture for fast tracking the construction work for Tanga- Hoima oil pipeline. The HGA, which will come after the two countries inked the Intergovernmental Agreement , defines rights and obligations between each State on the project, and will be ratified by the respective parliaments.

