East Africa: Kenya's Rail Line to Reach Uganda Border Town of Malaba
The construction of the Ugandan stretch of the Standard Gauge Railway has been the subject of speculation with talk implying that Kenya will only stop in Kisumu. Kisumu is about 100Kms from the Kenya - Uganda border town of Malaba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC