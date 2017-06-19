East Africa: EU Gives U.S.$94 Million for Refugees in Uganda
The European Union has given a massive shot in the arm to the Uganda Solidarity Summit for refugees, which starts in Kampala today, by announcing that it will provide 85 million in humanitarian aid and longer term development assistance According to the EU, the funds will help meet the needs of the rapidly surging number of South Sudanese fleeing to Uganda. Uganda is currently hosting over 1.27 million refugees and asylum seekers.
