Don't blame only Museveni. We Ugandans are thickheaded

Because we are very slow learners, while President Museveni has learned a lot about killing our strengths over the years, we as a collective mass have not learned to neutralise his advantage. Any doubter should read his selected quotes in the June 11 Sunday Monitor, page 36. His early quotes suggest a commitment to the citizens, who various dictatorial regimes had brutalised and dispossessed, and whose sovereignty had to be restored, if necessary by force.

