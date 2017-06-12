Don't blame only Museveni. We Ugandans are thickheaded
Because we are very slow learners, while President Museveni has learned a lot about killing our strengths over the years, we as a collective mass have not learned to neutralise his advantage. Any doubter should read his selected quotes in the June 11 Sunday Monitor, page 36. His early quotes suggest a commitment to the citizens, who various dictatorial regimes had brutalised and dispossessed, and whose sovereignty had to be restored, if necessary by force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
