Dishonoring Uganda's Refugees

When United Nations Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres traveled to Uganda earlier this month, his stated mission - to raise billions of dollars for the country's growing refugee crisis - seemed a noble one. Conflicts in the region have driven more than a million people into Uganda, and the country is feeling the strain.

