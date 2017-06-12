Crack the whip on all illegal drug sh...

Crack the whip on all illegal drug shops, pharmacies

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The National Drug Authority , which controls the manufacture, importation, distribution and use of drugs, has threatened to close 100 human and veterinary pharmacies across the country for failure to meet quality standards. According to Mr Frederick Sekyana, the NDA head of public relations, 52 pharmacies have not applied to renew their annual licences while 48 still have issues regarding space and ventilation requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,831,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC