Crack the whip on all illegal drug shops, pharmacies
The National Drug Authority , which controls the manufacture, importation, distribution and use of drugs, has threatened to close 100 human and veterinary pharmacies across the country for failure to meet quality standards. According to Mr Frederick Sekyana, the NDA head of public relations, 52 pharmacies have not applied to renew their annual licences while 48 still have issues regarding space and ventilation requirements.
