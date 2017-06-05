'Corruption plagues Uganda's mining s...

'Corruption plagues Uganda's mining sector'

19 hrs ago

Kampala- Uganda continues to earn peanuts from a potentially lucrative mining sector because of corruption and mismanagement that has affected regulation and licensing. A report by Global Witness, an international human rights campaign organisation reveals that the Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines may not actually be in charge of the mining sector.

