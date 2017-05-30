CAF Confed Cup: Rivers United go down...

CAF Confed Cup: Rivers United go down at Uganda's KCCA

21 hrs ago

P oor defending ensured Rivers United failed to get a result at KCCA of Uganda today when they fell 2-1 in a CAF Confederation Cup Group A match in Kampala. The result means FUS Rabat of Morocco top the group with six points after they defeated Club Africain of Tunisia 2-1 at home on Friday.

