British soldier acquitted of Kampala hotel rape

KAMPALA: A British soldier accused of raping a Ugandan woman two years ago at Sheraton Hotel, Kampala, has been acquitted. Lt Col Benedict Tomkins, 49, was acquitted by a board of army officers at Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire, BBC reported.

