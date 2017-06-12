Batte to officiate Uganda Cup Final
FUFA Referees Standing Committee has appointed Denis Batte to officiate the Uganda Cup final between KCCA and Paidha Black Angels tomorrow at Green Light Stadium in Arua. Batte will be the centre referee assisted by Mark Ssonko and Samuel Kayondo as the first and second assistants.
