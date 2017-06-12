Amnesty fails to give 6,000 ex-rebels...

Amnesty fails to give 6,000 ex-rebels resettlement package

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

GULU. For the last eight years, the Amnesty Commission has not given resettlement packages to a total of 6,500 former members of insurgent groups who have denounced rebellion. The Amnesty Commission that was established by the Amnesty Act of 2000, is mandated to receive and reintegrate former rebels back into their communities.

Chicago, IL

