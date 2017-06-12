Aaaaaaabig 670x305
Rising Ugandan sprinter Rita Alupo took Tororo by surprise over the weekend with a performance that saw her hit the qualifying mark for the 2017 IAAF World U18 Championships in Nairobi. The eastern region track and field championships held at Tororo Municipal sports ground has now brought the number of athletes that have qualified for this year's global event to 12. Alupo, 14, a Senior 2 student of Tororo High School proved her prowess in the 200m, winning in a time of 20.05 seconds and erasing her personal best of 23.03.
