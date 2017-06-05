6,000 foreigners attend Namugongo pra...

6,000 foreigners attend Namugongo prayers

The visitors included religious leaders, diplomats and representatives of governments, with Tanzania topping the foreigners list at 2,156. Some 111 pilgrims came from Malawi, the organisers said, while Zambians numbered 15. There were also pilgrims from Mozambique, South Africa, India, Rwanda, DR Congo, USA, Burundi, France, Italy and Rome.

