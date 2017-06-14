5.5 per cent growth forecast: Where d...

5.5 per cent growth forecast: Where did Uganda go wrong?

Daily Monitor

As Mr Matia Kasaija delivers the 2017/18 Budget Speech, more assumptions on the economy will be made. One of them will be that the economy is projected to rebound and grow within the 5 per cent to 6 per cent range.

Chicago, IL

