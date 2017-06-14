14 killed in S. Sudan road ambush

Juba, June 9 South Sudan's police said on Thursday that at least 14 people have been reported killed and unknown numbers injured following an ambush on a convey travelling from the border town of Nimule to the capital, Juba. Police spokesman Daniel Justine, said the attack happened in the remote area of Moli, about 40 kilometers from the South Sudan border with Uganda, Xinhua reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.