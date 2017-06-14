14 killed in S. Sudan road ambush

14 killed in S. Sudan road ambush

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Juba, June 9 South Sudan's police said on Thursday that at least 14 people have been reported killed and unknown numbers injured following an ambush on a convey travelling from the border town of Nimule to the capital, Juba. Police spokesman Daniel Justine, said the attack happened in the remote area of Moli, about 40 kilometers from the South Sudan border with Uganda, Xinhua reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC