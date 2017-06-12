12 hospitals partner with UHI to mana...

12 hospitals partner with UHI to manage heart attacks

With the increased cases of heart attack in the country Uganda Heart Institute has started collaboration with twelve hospitals to manage heart disease in the shortest time. The collaboration coined 'Uganda Stem Network will see many Ugandans manage heart emergencies in one hour.

Chicago, IL

