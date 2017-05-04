WorldRemit to train, support young Ug...

WorldRemit to train, support young Ugandan entrepreneurs

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Through a partnership with Youth Advocacy Foundation Uganda and the Uganda Youth Network , Youth will be engaged in the upcoming annual national youth skills development expo set for May 6 2017 at Uganda Museaum. "This unique platform will let young people network and learn - whether they're starting out, or looking for advice on how to grow their business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,502 • Total comments across all topics: 280,801,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC