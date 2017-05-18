Work ethics in Uganda
There is a section of people who have questioned how the research that informed the conclusions that were published was conducted. The debate about whether Ugandans are the laziest people in East Africa has evoked different emotions nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC