We should fight judicial corruption to promote access to justice
Several studies have shown that court officers solicit bribes from litigants in order to have their cases cause listed and to influence the outcome of case judgments By Badru Walusansa Access to Justice is a hallmark of democracy and therefore societies should fundamentally promote it. Goal 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals emphasises that states should commit to promote just, peaceful and inclusive societies.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
