We should fight judicial corruption to promote access to justice

12 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Several studies have shown that court officers solicit bribes from litigants in order to have their cases cause listed and to influence the outcome of case judgments By Badru Walusansa Access to Justice is a hallmark of democracy and therefore societies should fundamentally promote it. Goal 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals emphasises that states should commit to promote just, peaceful and inclusive societies.

