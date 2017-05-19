Vulgar activist, hyper-sensitive president: Stella Nyanzi's fight continues
Can you imagine writing a Facebook post insulting President Jacob Zuma for not living up to a campaign promise and then finding yourself arrested and thrown into a maximum-security prison? This is exactly what happened to Ugandan human rights defender, open supporter of LGBT rights, and renowned academic, Stella Nyanzi, although the target of her ire was her country's president, Yoweri Museveni. Nyanzi, who is a single mother of three pre-teen children, was arrested by security agents at a rally on 7 April.
