Vote FDC to rescue Uganda from bad le...

Vote FDC to rescue Uganda from bad leaders, say Besigye

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Former Forum for Democratic Change Presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye is in Jinja District drumming up support for the party flag-bearer, Mr Timothy Batuwa. Speaking to a crowd at Budondo Sub-County in Jinja today, Dr Besigye said Kagoma County should vote for the FDC candidate because they deserve better and not people who will rubberstamp unwarranted positions while in parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC