Vote FDC to rescue Uganda from bad leaders, say Besigye

Former Forum for Democratic Change Presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye is in Jinja District drumming up support for the party flag-bearer, Mr Timothy Batuwa. Speaking to a crowd at Budondo Sub-County in Jinja today, Dr Besigye said Kagoma County should vote for the FDC candidate because they deserve better and not people who will rubberstamp unwarranted positions while in parliament.

