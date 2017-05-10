UTB to produce films about Uganda Martyrs
State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, addressing the media about the preparations for Martyrs Day celebrations at Uganda Media Centre. Photo by Tony Rujuta In an attempt to boost pilgrimage numbers to Namugongo martyrs' shrines, Uganda Tourism Board intends to make movies reflecting the martyrdom journey of the martyrs.
