UTB to produce films about Uganda Mar...

UTB to produce films about Uganda Martyrs

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, addressing the media about the preparations for Martyrs Day celebrations at Uganda Media Centre. Photo by Tony Rujuta In an attempt to boost pilgrimage numbers to Namugongo martyrs' shrines, Uganda Tourism Board intends to make movies reflecting the martyrdom journey of the martyrs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC