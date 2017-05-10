US health firm, Uganda sign Shs360b i...

US health firm, Uganda sign Shs360b insurance deal

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

KAMPALA: A US-based health insurance firm - CareRight Healthcare Inc, is to partner with the Ugandan government to establish a Shs361 billion health insurance firm in the country. Describing Uganda's healthcare system as being "in a crisis of the most sobering kind," the international healthcare firm chief executive officer, Mr Julius Murinzi, has confirmed the deal and explained that the firm seeks a partnership with government to "train health care personnel across the country on modern health care provision and provide health care services to citizens under the auspices of the National Health Insurance Plan."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,842 • Total comments across all topics: 280,999,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC