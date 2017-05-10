US health firm, Uganda sign Shs360b insurance deal

KAMPALA: A US-based health insurance firm - CareRight Healthcare Inc, is to partner with the Ugandan government to establish a Shs361 billion health insurance firm in the country. Describing Uganda's healthcare system as being "in a crisis of the most sobering kind," the international healthcare firm chief executive officer, Mr Julius Murinzi, has confirmed the deal and explained that the firm seeks a partnership with government to "train health care personnel across the country on modern health care provision and provide health care services to citizens under the auspices of the National Health Insurance Plan."

