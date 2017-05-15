Ugandan leader slams torture after claims of police excesses9 min ago

Ugandan leader slams torture after cl...

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni today said the use of torture was "wrong" but faced criticism from a top rights monitor for not demanding an enquiry on alleged police excesses. "The use of torture is unnecessary and wrong and must not be used again if it was being used as I see some groups claiming in the media," Museveni wrote in a letter to police and intelligence chiefs.

