Uganda: You Are Incompetent, Security Minister Tells Police

Soroti/Mbale - Security minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has criticised the police for what he described as "lacking command and control skills in crime detection and prevention" before recommending a refresher course for police commanders and senior officers. Lt Gen Tumukunde made the remarks while addressing a security meeting for district police commanders, resident district commissioners and LC5 chairpersons in Teso sub-region at Soroti Lukiiko Hall on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.