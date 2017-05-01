Uganda: When Eating Food Relief, You Are Eating Our Roads - Museveni
Pallisa - President Museveni used the International Labour Day celebrations yesterday at Saza Grounds, Kamuge Sub-county in Pallisa District, to criticise the on-going relief food distribution, referring to the move as "very, very dangerous." He warned recipients of the food aid to look out for the smell of public infrastructure such as roads, schools and hospitals, which he said could waft over as they eat.
