Uganda, UN seek to raise Shs7 trillion at refugee summit
Last year alone, the government of Uganda and UN relief agencies spent an estimated $150m on relief operations for the refugees hosted in 12 districts around the country. In Kampala, preparation for the summit which was conceived by President Museveni and Mr Guterres early this year on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Ethiopia, are being overseen by an inter-agency committed led by Office of the Prime Minister and ministry of Foreign Affairs.
