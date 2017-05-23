Uganda: Three Dead As Critical Blood ...

Uganda: Three Dead As Critical Blood Shortage Hits Hospitals

10 hrs ago

Two sickle cell patients and an expectant mother died last week after failing to get blood transfusions from Luweero health centre IV and Nakaseke hospital. Both health facilities are battling a severe shortage of blood, which is putting hundreds of lives at risk.

Chicago, IL

