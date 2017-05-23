Uganda: Telecom Firms Reactivate Near...

Uganda: Telecom Firms Reactivate Nearly Two Million Sim Cards

Uganda's telecom companies have began reactivating nearly two million Sim cards they had switched off after the expiry of a registration deadline. The move was prompted by President Yoweri Museveni's order on Monday evening that the listing exercise be extended to end of August.

Chicago, IL

