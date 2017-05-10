Uganda: Sugar Crisis On for Another 2...

Uganda: Sugar Crisis On for Another 2 Years - Manufacturers

Sugar manufacturers are warning that the current sugar crisis, which has escalated sugar prices, is likely to last up to two years. Wilber Mubiru, the secretary of Uganda Sugar Manufacturers' Association, says the industry is experiencing scarcity of mature sugar canes that has greatly impacted sugar production.

Chicago, IL

