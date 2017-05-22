Uganda: Stella Nyanzi Returns to Court

Uganda: Stella Nyanzi Returns to Court

2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Makerere University academic charged with cyber harassment for calling President Museveni a "pair of buttocks" is back is back in court 12 days after she was released on bail. She was charged on April 10 with two counts including cyber harassment contrary to section 24 of the Computer misuse Act 2011 and offensive communication contrary to section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

Chicago, IL

